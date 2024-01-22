Freddie Gibbs And Madlib Announce Piñata 10th Anniversary Shows

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib have announced some anniversary shows to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their first collaborative album Piñata. They will take place on May 10 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, on May 11 at the Rooftop At Pier 17 in NYC, and on May 19 at the Salt Shed in Chicago.

El Michels Affair will open all three of those dates. Eyedress will be there for the shows in Boston and Chicago, while Pink Siifu will open the show in New York City.

Gibbs and Madlib are also doing a Pinata 10th anniversary set at Primavera Sound Barcelona.