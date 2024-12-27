Character actors can’t spend all their lives character acting. They need hobbies, too. It appears that three of our most talented character actors have taken up an unlikely hobby. They’ve gotten together with an all-star indie rock drummer and comedian to form Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, an improvisational indie-rap group, and they played their first show in New York last night.

You know who Jon Wurster is, right? The Mountain Goats, Bob Mould Band, and ex-Superchunk drummer — also a busy guy on The Best Show and in the alt-comedy universe — announced the existence of Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon on Instagram last week. The group features Michael Shannon, who occasionally sings R.E.M. covers with frequent Wurster collaborator Jason Narducy, on guitar. Kevin Corrigan, another intense screen presence, plays guitar. And Oppenheimer/The Santa Clause scene-stealer David Krumholtz, raps, sometimes about contemplating his Blackness. (He is not Black.)

Last night, Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon played their first show at the New York venue Berlin Under A — a small venue for four guys as well-known as this crew. Wurster, Corrigan, and Shannon made skronky beats while David Krumholtz rapped, seemingly off the dome. (Krumholtz reportedly released a two-song single with the group Hemoglobin in 2020; he rapped under the name BeenGod StillGod.) Check out some videos from last night’s show below.

The bill at last night’s show also featured NY Grimm, another Kevin Corrigan project.

Check out our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Michael Shannon here.