Morrison Hotel Building, Made Famous By The Doors, Destroyed In Fire

In 1970, the Doors released the album Morrison Hotel, named after an establishment in downtown Los Angeles and immortalizing it with the famous cover art. On Thursday (Dec. 26), the iconic four-story building was significantly damaged by a fire.

The structure burned for almost two hours before over 100 firefighters controlled the situation. It has been vacant for more than a decade, but there were some people inside who escaped without injuries.

As for the album cover, photographer Henry Diltz has claimed that the band didn’t have permission to take the picture, so they waited until the front lobby clerk was called away from their desk.

Morrison Hotel made famous by The Doors destroyed by fire while occupied by squatters https://t.co/HXyVVsEyVZ pic.twitter.com/HoG1LkKmlQ — New York Post (@nypost) December 27, 2024