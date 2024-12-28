Morrison Hotel Building, Made Famous By The Doors, Destroyed In Fire

News December 28, 2024 10:52 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Morrison Hotel Building, Made Famous By The Doors, Destroyed In Fire

News December 28, 2024 10:52 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In 1970, the Doors released the album Morrison Hotel, named after an establishment in downtown Los Angeles and immortalizing it with the famous cover art. On Thursday (Dec. 26), the iconic four-story building was significantly damaged by a fire.

The structure burned for almost two hours before over 100 firefighters controlled the situation. It has been vacant for more than a decade, but there were some people inside who escaped without injuries.

As for the album cover, photographer Henry Diltz has claimed that the band didn’t have permission to take the picture, so they waited until the front lobby clerk was called away from their desk.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kate Bush Reflects On Monet And AI In Annual Christmas Message

4 days ago 0

Stream Whirr’s Spellbinding New Album Raw Blue

3 days ago 0

SZA Addresses Split With Manager, Promises New LANA Mixes

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest