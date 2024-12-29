Neil Young has, evidently, spent his holiday break dusting off some deep cuts he hasn’t played in a long, long time. On Christmas day, he shared a new video of himself at his home singing “Silver & Gold,” a live rarity he hadn’t done in almost 20 years. On Saturday, he posted another home video doing “Pardon My Heart,” a song he hadn’t played live in over 50 years.

According to Setlist.fm, Young had only played “Pardon My Heart” twice live before. He debuted it at New York’s Bottom Line in May 1974, telling the audience at the time: “Here’s a love song that I learned recently. I wrote it too. This is a love song. This is one of the saddest love songs I’ve ever heard.” Then he played it a few months later with Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young on Long Island. It got an official release the next year on Neil Young And Crazy Horse’s album Zuma. He wrote it about his failed relationship with actress Carrie Snodgress, who was also the subject of Homegrown, the shelved album from that era he didn’t release until 2020.

Young’s new performance of “Pardon My Heart” is the second entry in what he’s calling the “Fireside Sessions” over on his website. You can watch it here.