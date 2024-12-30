Charli XCX Shares Brat Manifesto, Letterboxd Profile, Injectables Routine

And now that Brat, Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not, and Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat are all out in the world, Charli has been spending a lot of her downtime watching movies. Her Letterboxd account itscharlibb recently leaked, but she’s still been quite active over there, so I guess she doesn’t mind. Charlie’s Angels is in her Top Four, naturally. She seems to really like Gregg Araki movies, which is good, because she’s gonna act in one soon. She, too, was aboard the Challengers train, writing in her five-star review: “was so amped after watching this i ended up going out til 5am with Harrison [The Dare] and then was super hungover for the met. worth it though.” As for other 2024 flicks, she also liked Nosferatu, Babygirl, and Anora. She seems a bit lukewarm on the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, however: “There were a lot of songs in this!”

And lastly in @360_brat news, Charli also recently divulged her injectables routine. You heard it here first: Filler is out.