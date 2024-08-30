Charli XCX To Star Opposite Olivia Wilde And Cooper Hoffman In Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex

Fresh off the brattiest summer known to humankind, Charli XCX has been cast to appear in Gregg Araki’s forthcoming feature I Want Your Sex, which also stars Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza), confirmed via Variety. No word on what Charli’s role will be yet, but we do know that production is set to begin in October in Los Angeles.

Here’s the official synopsis for I Want Your Sex:

How far is too far? When fresh-faced Elliot (Hoffman) lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse. But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder. Featuring outrageous characters and a playful sense of humor, I Want Your Sex will upend expectations in a way that will both shock and delight!

This will be Charli’s second film role — in spring 2023, she was cast in Daniel Goldhaber’s forthcoming remake of Faces Of Death.