Charli XCX Teases Full-Length Project “In The Bratosphere,” Recently Hit The Studio With Bon Iver

Charli XCX has been around well over a decade, and her career has gone though tons of different twists and turns, but she’s currently riding higher than ever. Brat was the year’s most critically acclaimed album even before the superstar remixes with Lorde and Billie Eilish — the latter of which is now a #1 UK hit — drove her even deeper into the zeitgeist. Despite not being American, Charli is now having weird intersections with politicians like Kamala Harris and Barack Obama. The Brat Summer memes keep coming. And now Charli is implying that there’s a new album-length project on the way.

This morning, New York ran a cover story on Charli, featuring a series of interviews that she did more than a month ago. In that story, Charli says that she’s getting tons of offers to collaborate: “Random artists are calling. I can’t say who, but people I greatly respect. It’s like being the new kid in school who people are fascinated by.” In one of those interviews, Charli says that she’s a little “discombobulated,” since she’d spent the previous night in a late-night session with Bon Iver and Danielle Haim. It’s hard to imagine how a Charli/Bon Iver track might sound in 2024, but they do both like to put filters all over their voices.

On TikTok, Charli recently teased one last remix in the Brat album cycle: “maybe one more remix and then ?” Maybe that remix has something to do with the Bon Iver/Danielle Haim session, but there’s been lots of fancasting speculation that Charli might have something else in the works. After Charli and Lorde worked it out on the “Girl, so confusing” remix, plenty have wondered whether Taylor Swift would ever respond to the veiled diss on “Sympathy is a knife” by appearing on a remix with her former tourmate Charli. In the New York story, the writer Brock Colyar mentions Charli playing an unreleased “Sympathy is a knife” remix that includes a new verse with this lyric: “It’s a knife when you’re finally on top… They want to see you fall.” I could see Swift singing that lyric.

The New York article has a quote that Taylor Swift emailed in: “I’ve been blown away by Charli’s melodic sensibilities since I first heard ‘Stay Away’ in 2011. Her writing is surreal and inventive, always. She just takes a song to places you wouldn’t expect it to go, and she’s been doing it consistently for over a decade. I love to see hard work like that pay off.”

For her part, Charli once again repeats the line that “Sympathy is a knife” is not a diss track: “People are gonna think what they want to think. That song is about me and my feelings and my anxiety and the way my brain creates narratives and stories in my head when I feel insecure and how I don’t want to be in those situations physically when I feel self-doubt.”

In any case, the New York story implies that the Brat era won’t end with just one more remix. Charli tells the magazine that there may be a “full-length other project.” She declines to call it a remix album, but she says that it’s “definitely in the bratosphere, so to speak.” Charli is also jumping into the cinematic world. She’ll appear in the forthcoming Faces Of Death movie, and she says that she’s “pretty unrecognizable” in it. This month, she reportedly went to Poland to film something with Slave Play playwright and Zola co-writer Jeremy O. Harris. And then there’s the political thing.

In the article, Charli addresses the conversation that she kicked up by tweeting “Kamala is brat” shortly after Kamala Harris became the presumable Democratic nominee for president. Charli says that she meant it as “something positive and lighthearted,” not as a political endorsement: “I obviously knew what I was doing. Did I think me talking about being a messy bitch and, like, partying and needing a Bic lighter and a pack of Marlboro Lights would end up on CNN? No.” She insists that she’s “not Bob Dylan” and that her music is “not political,” but she also says, “To be on the right side of democracy, the right side of women’s rights, is hugely important to me… I’m happy to help to prevent democracy from failing forever.”

