Last month, Charli XCX proclaimed that presidential candidate Kamala Harris is brat. Now, former president Barack Obama is reportedly bumpin’ that, according to his newly shared summer playlist.

It’s not particularly surprising that Obama is having a Brat summer, but his track of choice is certainly unexpected: the hedonistic finale “365.” His playlist also has Billie Eilish’s “Chihiro,” Bonny Light Horseman’s “Old Dutch,” Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby,” Nick Drake’s “One Of These Things First,” Tems’ “Love Me Jeje,” Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” H.E.R.’s “Process,” the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” Bob Dylan’s “Silvio,” Sting’s “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free,” and more.

Many are pointing out the palpable absence of Chappell Roan, though it’s possible he didn’t want another musician calling him a war criminal, as Lucy Dacus did after boygenius appeared on his 2023 playlist. There’s also less indie music; last year, he listened to Indigo de Souza, Big Thief, and Blondshell. Will he discover MJ Lenderman in time for his year-end list? Anything is possible.