Barack Obama, Who Insists He Makes His Own Playlists, Releases A New One With The Beths, Kelela, & “Walk Like An Egyptian”

Last month, Barack Obama promised us in no uncertain terms that he is the curator of his own playlists, book lists, and movie lists. There are no PR agencies or playlist puppet masters pulling the strings. Obama is actually listening to Bad Bunny, Rema, and Ethel Cain. That brings us to his latest summertime playlist, which features the Bangles’ “Walk Like An Egyptian,” the Beths’ “Watching The Credits,” Luke Combs’ cover of “Fast Car” (sigh), boygenius’ “Not Strong Enough,” Kelela’s “Contact,” and lots more excellent oldies (Marvin Gaye’s “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler),” Four Tops’ “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” Ella Fitzgerald’s “Cry Me A River”).

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed,” Obama tweeted along with a list of songs. Check them all out below, and trust that Obama is that cool.