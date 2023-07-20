Barack Obama, Who Insists He Makes His Own Playlists, Releases A New One With The Beths, Kelela, & “Walk Like An Egyptian”

Alex Wong/Getty Images

News July 20, 2023 6:45 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Barack Obama, Who Insists He Makes His Own Playlists, Releases A New One With The Beths, Kelela, & “Walk Like An Egyptian”

Alex Wong/Getty Images

News July 20, 2023 6:45 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Last month, Barack Obama promised us in no uncertain terms that he is the curator of his own playlists, book lists, and movie lists. There are no PR agencies or playlist puppet masters pulling the strings. Obama is actually listening to Bad Bunny, Rema, and Ethel Cain. That brings us to his latest summertime playlist, which features the Bangles’ “Walk Like An Egyptian,” the Beths’ “Watching The Credits,” Luke Combs’ cover of “Fast Car” (sigh), boygenius’ “Not Strong Enough,” Kelela’s “Contact,” and lots more excellent oldies (Marvin Gaye’s “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler),” Four Tops’ “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” Ella Fitzgerald’s “Cry Me A River”).

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed,” Obama tweeted along with a list of songs. Check them all out below, and trust that Obama is that cool.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Anti-Flag Announce Break Up Following Possible Rape Accusations Against Frontman

1 day ago 0

CMT Pulls Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” Video

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest