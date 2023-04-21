Charli XCX To Make Feature Film Debut In A Faces Of Death Movie

Pop wizard Charli XCX has done some voice acting in a couple of films — The Angry Birds Movie, Uglydolls — and she’s made a ton of music videos. She’s also doing the music and serving as executive producer of the new Amazon comedy series Overcompensating. Now, Charli is making her feature film debut, and she’s doing it in a movie version of the old cult-object video nasty Faces Of Death.

It’s hard to picture how Faces Of Death, an anthology of gross and purportedly real footage of disturbing things, could possibly become a movie, but that’s what’s happening. Director Daniel Goldhaber made the much-acclaimed new film How To Blow Up A Pipeline, and Faces Of Death is his follow-up. The Wrap reports that Charli XCX has been cast in the film and that it’s already in production in New Orleans. (One assumes that Charli won’t start work on it until after she’s done with her second Coachella set this weekend.)

Daniel Goldhaber is directing Faces Of Death, and he’s co-writing it with CAM writer Isa Mazzei. The cast also includes Barbie Ferreira from Euphoria and Dacre Montgomery from Stranger Things. In a statement, Goldhaber and Mazzei say, “Faces Of Death was one of the first viral video tapes, and we are so lucky to be able to use it as a jumping off point for this exploration of cycles of violence and the way they perpetuate themselves online.”