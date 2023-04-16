Charli XCX Brought Troye Sivan And Her Caroline Polachek Remix To Debut Coachella Performance

Charli XCX’s “final shows of the Crash era” are taking place at Coachella, and she performed an energetic set on Saturday afternoon at weekend one of the California festival. It was Charli’s debut Coachella appearance — she was originally booked for the 2020 fest, which obviously didn’t happen.

Charli brought out special guest Troye Sivan to sing their collab “1999,” and she broke out her remix of Caroline Polachek’s “Welcome To My Island” that she made with the 1975’s George Daniel. Watch some video and check out the setlist below.

You can see the whole set rotating in the Coachella day 2 livestream here.

Troye joined Charli XCX on stage at Coachella to perform 1999 💚 pic.twitter.com/UkjUrLM5qp — Troye Sivan Updates Media (@TSUpdatedMedia) April 16, 2023

SETLIST:

“Lightning”

“Gone”

“Constant Repeat”

“I Love It”

“Baby”

“Beg For You”

“1999” (w/ Troye Sivan)

“Welcome To My Island” (Caroline Polachek Remix)

“Boys”

“Track 10”

“Vroom Vroom”

“Unlock It”

“Good Ones”