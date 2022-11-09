Charli XCX Teams With Benito Skinner For Amazon Comedy Series Overcompensating

November 9, 2022 By James Rettig
Charli XCX Teams With Benito Skinner For Amazon Comedy Series Overcompensating

November 9, 2022 By James Rettig
Charli XCX will handle the music for Overcompensating, a scripted comedy series from social media celebrity Benito Skinner (aka Benny Drama) that will be coming to Amazon. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Charli will also serve as one of the executive producers on the show, which is being produced by A24.

Skinner had a cameo in Charli XCX’s “New Shapes” music video. This past summer, Charli’s new single “Hot Girl” was featured in A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies.

