Charli XCX – “Hot Girl”

New Music July 27, 2022 10:51 AM By James Rettig
0

Charli XCX – “Hot Girl”

New Music July 27, 2022 10:51 AM By James Rettig
0

Charli XCX has released a new single, “Hot Girl,” which appears on the soundtrack for the upcoming A24 horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies and was heavily featured in its trailer. The tight, hyped-up club track is her first solo song since Crash came out back in March. “Hot Girl” was produced by the 1975’s George Daniel. Remember when Charli had a massive hit with “Boom Clap,” another soundtrack song for another teen film? Different times! Check out “Hot Girl” below.

Bodies Bodies Bodies hits select theaters on 8/5.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kendrick Lamar Reacts To Security Guard Crying At His Show

3 days ago 0

Stream Lollapalooza 2022 On Hulu

2 days ago 0

Looks Like Migos Are Now Officially A Duo

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Santana’s “Smooth” (Feat. Rob Thomas)

3 days ago 0

Kelis Says She Was Sampled On Beyoncé’s New Album Without Her Permission

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest