Little Simz – “Hello, Hi”

December 30, 2024

It appears that we’ll be hearing more from Little Simz in 2025. The Coldplay collaborator is capping off her year today with a surprise new single called “Hello, Hi.” Produced by the duo SHYY and Rigas, it’s a laid-back, guitar-sampling tune that feels like quintessential London rap. Little Simz herself has promised more to come in the new year. For now, stream “Hello, Hi” below.

