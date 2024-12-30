It appears that we’ll be hearing more from Little Simz in 2025. The Coldplay collaborator is capping off her year today with a surprise new single called “Hello, Hi.” Produced by the duo SHYY and Rigas, it’s a laid-back, guitar-sampling tune that feels like quintessential London rap. Little Simz herself has promised more to come in the new year. For now, stream “Hello, Hi” below.

Hello, Hi OUT NOW on all platforms https://t.co/CUHjwmFPL5 🔗 See you in 25’ pic.twitter.com/xtVOOChImn — Little Simz (@LittleSimz) December 30, 2024