Jack Harlow would like a word before the year ends. With hours left in 2024, he’s shared his new single “Tranquility,” a chilled-out tune where he reflects on his place in the music industry. “Need to be reintroduced to humility/ I ain’t lookin for no hip hop credibility,” he raps over a minimalistic beat. (Maybe that’s why he’s been covering Elvis lately.) Elsewhere in the song, he reflects on making lots of money, driving a G Wagon, and his former Atlantic label boss Julie Greenwald. There are lines like “I just left the old me’s funeral,” which reminds me of Taylor Swift, and “Fuck everybody, got me on some pansexual,” which reminds me of something Tyler, The Creator might’ve tweeted some years ago.

“Tranquility” also arrives a year to the day since Harlow shared the single “Drive Safe.” Neither songs are on DSPs as of now, so maybe this is a tradition for him. You can watch the music video for “Tranquility” below.