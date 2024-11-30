Jack Harlow Covered Frank Sinatra And Elvis Presley With The Louisville Orchestra

Jack Harlow is currently on his No Place Like Home Tour. On Friday (Nov. 29), the rapper performed in his hometown of Louisville with the Louisville Orchestra and covered Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, while also doing some live debuts.

At Kentucky Center For The Performing Arts’ Whitney Hall, Harlow sang Sinatra’s “Fly Me To The Moon,” dedicating it to Kentuck Governor Andy Beshear. As for Presley, Harlow did his classic “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” dedicating this one to his father. He opened the show with a live debut of “Ambitious” from his latest album Jackman and closed with a live debut of “Hello Miss Johnson,” which he released just last week. Watch clips from the concert below.