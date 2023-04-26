Jack Harlow Announces New Album Jackman Out This Friday

It’s been just under a year since Jack Harlow dropped Come Home The Kids Miss You, the album that took him from burgeoning rap star to inescapable media sensation. Despite spinning off a #1 hit in the Fergie-sampling “First Class” and undoubtedly helping Harlow score gigs like his starring role in Hulu’s imminent White Men Can’t Jump reboot, the album was bad. Not bad as in “this is nothing special but I’ll throw it on in the background.” Bad as in “replacement-level Drake without the redeeming qualities” bad, as in “wow I wasn’t expecting it to be this bad” bad. Beavis & Butt-Head know what’s up.

Now he has made another album. Jackman, Harlow’s third LP, is dropping on Friday. He hasn’t revealed the tracklist or features or shared any music from the project yet, but we do have that album cover to look at. Hopefully it has a song as good as “Whats Poppin.” Maybe even with correct punctuation!

Jackman. My new album. Out this Friday – 4/28 pic.twitter.com/ZOyUppwXIu — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) April 26, 2023

Jackman is out 4/28 on Generation Now/Atlantic, and you’ll surely be hearing a lot more about it soon.