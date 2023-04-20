Watch The Trailer For The White Men Can’t Jump Reboot With Jack Harlow

Watch The Trailer For The White Men Can’t Jump Reboot With Jack Harlow

News April 20, 2023 1:31 PM By James Rettig

You just heard it from Beavis and Butt-Head: Jack Harlow sucks. And yet … the rapper turned actor will have his first major film role in a reboot of the 1992 film White Men Can’t Jump, which will premiere on Hulu next month.

It got a quick teaser just before the Super Bowl, but today the movie has received a proper trailer, and there’s a whole lot of Jack Harlow. (Also some Lance Reddick — RIP, king.) The movie also stars Sinqua Walls, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, and Vince Staples.

Check out the trailer below.

White Men Can’t Jump hits Hulu on May 19.

