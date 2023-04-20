Beavis & Butt-Head Conclude That Jack Harlow Sucks

Last year, Paramount+ brought back the MTV classic Beavis And Butt-Head with a new movie, as well as a new version of the TV show. Mike Judge’s cackling critics rendered their verdicts on crucially important matters like BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tyler, The Creator. Now, the rebooted Beavis And Butt-Head is back for another season, and our two heroes have already passed judgment on Jack Harlow.

The first two episodes of the new Beavis And Butt-Head season went up on Paramount+ today, and both of them consider the matter of Jack Harlow appearing on a whole lot of songs these days. On the first episode, Beavis And Butt-Head watch Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” video, which features Jack Harlow. Butt-Head: “This video’s, like, really groundbreaking because Jack Harlow’s not in it…. Euuugh, nevermind.”

In the second episode, Beavis And Butt-Head consider Audrey Nuna’s “Comic Sans” video, which also features Jack Harlow. In that one, we see Harlow acting as a tattoo artist, which, as Beavis points out, is not terribly plausible. Butt-Head: “If Jack Harlow was tattooing me, I’d have him tattoo ‘Jack Harlow sucks.'” There you have it.

Watch clips below, and the first episode in full below.

To watch the second episode, you’ll need to subscribe to Paramount+. If that whole Beavis bit about pooping in the shower didn’t convince you to shell out for a subscription, then I don’t know what to tell you.