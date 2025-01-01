Watch MJ Lenderman Cover Pink Floyd, George Strait, & Neil Young At Surprise Stripped-Down NYE Set In NYC

MJ Lenderman has been making the rounds in New York this week. Sunday he opened for one of Yo La Tengo’s Hanukkah shows and joined the band on a Bob Dylan cover. The surprise opening sets and classic rocking continued on Tuesday when Lenderman did a stripped-down set before Water From Your Eyes’ performance at Night Club 101, the new East Village venue that the owners of Baby’s All Right are opening at the former Pyramid Club site. According to an Instagram post from Rob Glander, who captured footage of the New Year’s Eve gig, “Jake played a lovely collection of nostalgic covers that made a magical evening even more special for the several hundred people jammed in for the occasion.”

Among those tunes were Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here,” George Strait’s “Amarillo By Morning,” Neil Young’s “Lotta Love,” and America’s “Sister Golden Hair.” Check out footage and some photos from WFYE’s Rachel Brown below.