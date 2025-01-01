Vybz Kartel’s First Show Since Prison Release Had Popcaan, Busta Rhymes, Spice, & More

Dancehall star Vybz Kartel was released from prison in March after his murder conviction was overturned. On New Year’s Eve, he celebrated with his first concert since getting out. At the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, Kartel threw a livestreamed pay-per-view concert called Freedom Street. The event featured a bunch of his dancehall peers including Popcaan, Spice, Shawn Storm, Lisa Hype, and Gaza Indu. Busta Rhymes, a rapper with more than a little dancehall influence in his style, was also on hand. Lengthy videos from the concert have popped up on YouTube, and you can check them out below.