Almost exactly a decade ago, Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his associate Clive “Lizard” Williams. Now comes news that, a decade later, Kartel’s conviction has been overturned.

The BBC reports that Kartel, born Adidja Palmer, and co-defendants Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St. John successfully appealed the conviction on grounds of juror misconduct. Last month they made their case before the Privy Council, Jamaica’s highest court of appeal, successfully arguing that a member of the jury accused of trying to bribe his fellow jurors was not removed from the trial.

It’s yet to be decided whether the case will be retried.