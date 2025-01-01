Jane Remover’s side project Venturing has a new album on the way, and there’s another new LP coming soon under the Jane Remover banner. Whereas the Venturing songs continue exploring the shoegazey sounds of 2023’s Census Designated, based on the sound of lead single “JRJRJR,” Revengeseekerz leans back into the digicore side of Jane’s sound. There are heavy doses of hip-hop and hyperpop in the noise-strewn track, which arrives today with a video by Parker Corey of Injury Reserve/By Storm. It’s an exercise in sensory overload, and you can check it out below.

Revengeseekerz is coming soon via deadAir.