Suddenly we’re getting new Thursday songs all the time. In April, the emo and post-hardcore greats returned with their first new song in 13 years, “Application For Release From The Dream.” They followed it in December with “White Bikes.” Less than a month later, they’re back to grace this New Year’s Day with a third new track. “Taking Inventory Of A Frozen Lake” has a sweeping arrangement that hits hard with high drama, and Geoff Rickly’s soaring vocal wails sound fantastic. I think this is the best one yet. Listen below.

In a social post, Thursday resolve “to keep writing and hope that more songs follow.”