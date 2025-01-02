There’s a good chance that you’re already familiar with Parannoul, the anonymous South Korean shoegaze artist who gets a lot of love on this website and who just retired from live performance a few months ago. But Parannoul isn’t the only person making hazy guitar music in Seoul. Last month, Stereogum posted shoegaze expert Eli Enis’ list of 2024’s best shoegaze songs, and he included South Korean musician omilgop’s “until i spill everything out,” calling it “the best song fusing shoegaze with slowcore.” Today, omilgop releases a new EP that works in much the same way.

omilgop has been making music since 2022, and “until i spill everything out” comes from a trail of fading, an album that they released about a year ago. Today, omilgop returns with funeral, a new seven-song record that has nothing obvious to do with Arcade Fire, or with Band Of Horses for that matter. The songs on funeral are warm, gooey, and comforting, and they sound really nice on a cold, grey January morning. Stream the EP below.

<a href="https://omi7.bandcamp.com/album/funeral">funeral by omilgop</a>

As far as I can tell, funeral is self-released, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.