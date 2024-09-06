Parannoul Will No Longer Perform Live

One week following his appearance on the EBS Space’s 20th anniversary special, where he played the unreleased song “Sky Hundred,” anonymous South Korean artist Parannoul has announced that he will not be performing live going forward. (Parannoul has only played a handful of live shows, all in South Korea.) This comes soon after the release of his surprise new album Sky Hundred.

Writing on his website, Parannoul translated a message from Korean to English: “I’m no longer performing live, My feelings about live performance and music itself are in ‘Maybe Somewhere’ and ‘Fantasy’. Please understand my decision. Thank you, you’re welcome.”

Doing a deep read of the words to both songs, “Maybe Somewhere” features lyrics about self-loathing, perfectionism, and repressed truths:

Autopilot Now I understand you

Gave everything and got abandoned

Try to enjoy it but keep falling

Now I’ve become the one without me

My own expectations…

Meanwhile, “Fantasy” hints at a push-pull relationship with fandom:

Everyone wants me to disappear

To complete their own fantasy I don’t sing for you

I’m just one of the countless stars under the sky

If I take away the blue, what will you see from me?

Will I still remember the desperation, after I graduate twenty?

Read Parannoul’s note here.