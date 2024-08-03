Stream Parannoul’s Surprise New Album Sky Hundred

Last year, Parannoul’s After The Magic made our Best Albums Of 2023 list. The Korean indie rock musician since released “Painless” and “Gold River,” both of which appear on his surprise album, Sky Hundred, out today.

On Bandcamp, the anonymous artist explained:

Time passes no matter you’re wandering or not. The people who seemed to always be here together are leaving, and the feelings I felt when I made my 2021 began to disappear. The more I hid the more I became exposed. I came out, but the pressure I made myself was abandoning me. I didn’t want to see myself getting ugly in each memory, and I finally understood the real fear of nostalgia based on absence.

The sky is watching hundreds of me, and no one has answered in front of me what makes the difference between them and me. What will happen to those who are left behind? If the end of magic is something that everyone experiences, is there any meaning in falling? Hundred skies have shone brighter than me, and I think I’ve grown too preciously to accept the truth and disappearance.

I dedicate this album to those who still listen to my songs, to my family, to those who have left, and to hundreds of me.