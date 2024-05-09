There’s a new Parannoul song out in the world this morning, which means you should stop whatever you’re doing and listen. Last year, the anonymous South Korean shoegaze auteur released two albums, the studio LP After The Magic and the live recording After The Night, as well as a few miscellaneous jams. Today, they’ve posted their first new song since the now-deleted “Your Place” came out last September.

The new Parannoul track is called “황금빛 강 (Gold River),” and it arrives online with absolutely zero context attached and with a video that mostly appears to be grainy golden-hour footage, shot from train or car windows. There are also some scenes at what might be outdoor street protests and at live shows — possibly even Parannoul live shows. The track starts out as a surprisingly linear old-timey pop song before exploding into a beautifully blown-out effects-pedal symphony. The drums sound like they were recorded in a dumpster, which somehow enhances the effect. Check it out below.