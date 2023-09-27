The mysterious Korean indie rock project Parannoul (the above image is their band photo on the Topshelf Records site) released their phenomenal album After The Magic in January and followed it with After The Night, a live album documenting their first public performance. They’ve also given us a Home Is Where cover and the compilation track “Acryl” this year, and today they’re back with one more dispatch from the After The Magic era.

“Your Place” is a leftover track from the After The Magic sessions that was repurposed as a vinyl-only bonus track. In the YouTube description, the mastermind behind Parannoul writes, “someone told me to upload this so…” It’s on the softer side of this band’s catalog, with lyrics that match the overall dreamy vibe: “When will we be able to meet here again/ Rough and beautiful place seen from the garden window/ Let’s take a walk in our dreams/ The unknown space beyond the tunnel.”

Listen below.