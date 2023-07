Earlier this year, Parannoul released a new album, After The Magic — one of the best of 2023 — and not long after they put out a live album documenting their first full concert. The South Korean project has a new track, “Acryl,” that’s featured on an upcoming compilation called Xtalline : 001 arranged by the Japanese label Siren For Charlotte. Check it out below.

Xtalline : 001 by Parannoul

Xtalline : 001 is out 7/21. More info here.