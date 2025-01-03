Toronto indie-poppers Cootie Catcher caught our attention (but not our cooties, probably) with “Friend Of A Friend,” which turned out to be the lead single from new album Shy At First. The band has another good song out today, “Do Forever,” which brings mild electronics and subtly nasty guitar work to bear on trembling throwback twee.

There are lots of brilliant little lyrics in this one about feeling unmoored and uncertain about where your life is heading. One passage I particularly like: “Forever feels like it might as well be never/ When you’re waiting around/ For that tap on the shoulder/ That would take away the hurt/ That you shove deep into your purse.” It ends with an affirmation that, actually, you’ve got plenty of time to figure things out and you’ll be just fine. Listen below.

Shy At First is out 3/14 on Cooked Raw. Cootie Catcher are playing with Kiwi Jr. and Laughing tonight at Expo 1978 Dundas West in Toronto.