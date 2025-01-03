hey, nothing – “Barn Nursery”

hey, nothing – “Barn Nursery”

New Music January 3, 2025 11:17 AM By Chris DeVille

Tyler Mabry and Harlow Phillips comprise the Atlanta folk-rock duo hey, nothing. They’ve cited acts like Slaughter Beach, Dog and the Backseat Lovers as influences, and on new single “Barn Nursery,” out today, they strike me as the tweemo Big Thief. Built around a tender, hypnotically pulsing guitar riff, the song seems to be about mourning a friend who ended their life. As it builds to its conclusion, the track seems to float upward toward the clouds, and the lyrics take a heart-wrenching turn: “If I could’ve changеd your mind/ I would’ve ran that fucking light/ I would’ve watched you grow up right/ And never have to say goodbye.”

Listen below along with the more rocking and uptempo prior single “Sick Dogs.”

