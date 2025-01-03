Neil Young Releasing Another Lost ’70s Album Oceanside Countryside

Three days into 2025, Neil Young has already had a newsworthy year. The mercurial folk-rock legend announced on New Year’s Day that he was pulling out of the UK’s storied Glastonbury festival, which hasn’t even revealed its lineup yet, alleging that Glasto had gone “corporate” and was no longer the event he remembered. Today, he walked back that announcement, confirming that he will, indeed, be on the bill and is excited to perform. Now comes Neil Young news that has nothing to do with Glastonbury.

In recent years, Young has been clearing out his vaults, releasing shelved or “lost” albums like Chrome Dreams, Johnny’s Island, Summer Songs, Toast, and Homegrown. He’s got another one on deck.

On Valentine’s Day, Young will release Oceanside Countryside, the latest entry in his Analog Original Series. Recorded between May and December 1977, it’s billed as a sibling to 1978’s Comes A Time, with a similar country-folk sound and three songs shared across the two tracklists (“Goin’ Back,” “Human Highway,” and “Field Of Opportunity”). Young already released a version of Oceanside Countryside as part of his Archives Vol. III release, but this version of the album is supposedly how it was always intended to be. It marks the material’s first analog vinyl release, and it features an adjusted tracklist with different versions of several songs. The album is split between Oceanside (solo tracks recorded by the beach — but not On The Beach — in Florida and California) and Countryside (full-band tracks recorded in Nashville).

A word from Young:

This analog original album was recorded in 1977 and unreleased. These songs are the original mixes done at the time of the recordings in the order I planned for the album. I sang the vocals and played the instruments on Oceanside in Florida at Triad studios and Malibu at Indigo studio. I sang the vocals and recorded with my great band of friends, Ben Keith, Joe Osborn, Karl T. Himmel, and Rufus Thibodeaux at Crazy Mama’s in Nashville on Countryside. I hope you enjoy this treasure of an Analog Original recording, recorded by Tim Mulligan, as much as I do. Listening to it now, I think I should have put it out back then.

TRACKLIST:

Side One: Oceanside

01 “Sail Away”

02 “Lost In Space”

03 “Captain Kennedy”

04 “Goin’ Back”

05 “Human Highway”

Side Two: Countryside

01 “Field Of Opportunity”

02 “Dance Dance Dance”

03 “The Old Homestead”

04 “It Might Have Been”

05 “Pocahontas”

Oceanside Countryside is out 2/14 via Warner/Reprise. Pre-order it here.