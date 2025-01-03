The Lemonheads’ Evan Dando, Now Sober Aside From LSD, Will Finally Release Delayed Memoir In May

Evan Dando’s memoir is finally coming out. Back in 2020, the Lemonheads leader announced Rumours Of My Demise with plans for a 2022 release. A new interview in The Independent ends with a release date for the book: May 1, confirmed in a pre-order link from UK bookseller Blackwell’s.

The article also reveals a new Lemonheads album called Love Chant is complete. “It’s really psychedelic and heavy and then quiet, and it’s all originals,” Dando says. No release date is available for that one. Dando mentioned his progress on the record in several interviews last year.

As for the psychedelic elements in the new music, Dando has been enjoying LSD. He says he’s been clean of street drugs for the past two years after moving to Brazil and getting engaged, but he doesn’t consider acid in the same league as the cocaine, heroin, and Oxycontin he’d been using for decades. He also talks about “scamming” his doctor into prescribing him ADHD medication despite no ADHD diagnosis.

The feature also addresses the Lemonheads’ aborted tour opening for Jawbreaker. The Lemonheads were kicked off the tour after a few shows in 2022, inspiring insults from Dando that he later apologized for. In the story, he says he did not believe the Lemonheads should be opening for Jawbreaker: “This was us supporting them, and fuck that shit. They were losers. I went up to the singer, and I said, ‘Are you the singer of that pussy-ass band Jawbreaker?’ That’s all I had to do to get sacked from the tour.”

The story says the Lemonheads’ management set up the Jawbreaker tour, but in an Instagram video commenting on the feature today, Dando clarified that he approved the arrangement at first; he had second thoughts when he got in his feelings about opening for Jawbreaker at a hometown Boston venue where the Lemonheads have headlined. He also suggests that the $170,000 figure reported as payment for the tour should actually be $70,000. It’s an interesting watch:

We published a career-spanning We’ve Got A File On You interview with Dando in 2022.