Gunna’s Lawyer Defends Him Against Snitching Accusations In Response To New Young Thug Snippet

Gunna’s lawyer from the YSL RICO cased has weighed in on the snitching allegations against his former client.

To recap: Longtime collaborators Young Thug and Gunna were both indicted in the same RICO case in May 2022, but Gunna was released that December after entering an Alford plea (pleading guilty to a charge because it’s in your best interest while maintaining your innocence on the same charge) while Thug remained in court for what became the longest trial in Georgia history before striking a plea deal this past Halloween. Ever since Gunna got off the hook, he has been dogged by allegations that he was able to slide out of legal trouble by cooperating with prosecutors. Gunna has consistently denied the snitching claims, and Thug’s sentencing included a provision allowing him to continuing associating with Gunna because Gunna is signed to Thug’s YSL record label, which led some of us to believe Thug was sympathetic to Gunna. But after Thug was released this fall, he tweeted, “Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don’t know u my guy.” And in a recently released song snippet, Thug can be heard rapping, “Never associate with a rat,” a seeming jab at Gunna.

Now Steve Sadow, the high-powered Georgia criminal lawyer who represented Gunna, has posted a lengthy Twitter/X message asserting the rapper did not snitch. In his tweets, Sadow, who also happens to be representing Donald Trump in Trump’s Georgia RICO case, writes, “Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug’s case.” Sadow then explains the machinations of Gunna’s plea, essentially arguing that Gunna got off easier because of Sadow’s legal prowess. “Both were charged with RICO. Both faced 20 yrs in prison. Both pled to RICO,” Sadow writes. “Regardless, I’m more than willing to accept the blame for the great deal.”

Here’s the full text of his posts:

I was Gunna’s attorney but I am NOT speaking on his behalf. This long post is solely to set out the truth. Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug’s case. He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford plea. Gunna’s plea could not and was not used at Thug’s trial and he was never even named as a witness. He received a 5-yr suspended sentence, with no reporting, no travel restrictions, no living restrictions, AND NO PROBATION. Over the last two years, from media reports, he has performed all over the world, achieved international fame and recognition, and earned millions of dollars. Conversely, Thug went to trial and eventually pled guilty and nolo after spending 30-months in jail, received 15 years probation, with reporting conditions and is not even allowed to live in Atlanta. THOSE THAT HAVE AND CONTINUE TO BAD MOUTH GUNNA, GET OVER IT. NUFF’ SAID. Love the street rules and the dry-snitched comments. Oh the fake outrage, same old s**t. Both were charged with RICO. Both faced 20 yrs in prison. Both pled to RICO. Regardless, I’m more than willing to accept the blame for the great deal.

And here’s that Thug snippet:

