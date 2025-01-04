Twin Shadow Covers Billie Eilish’s “Birds Of A Feather”

Though Billie Eilish’s third album Hit Me Hard And Soft was mostly unmemorable, the ecstatic track “Birds Of A Feather” was crowned Spotify’s most-streamed song of 2024, sneaking past Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” (per Variety). Now Twin Shadow — who recently announced his new record Georgie — is sharing an amped-up rendition of the song.

“I wanted to give [Billie Eilish’s] ‘Birds Of A Feather’ the winter treatment,” the Dominican-American musician wrote on Instagram. “When I practice production I often take great songs and see how I would have produced them in my studio.”

He takes the ’80s atmosphere of the song to a new level, almost transforming it into a Tears For Fears banger with glittering synths that resemble a choir of wind chimes. Listen below.