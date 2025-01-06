The ever-prolific Noah Lennox, member of Animal Collective and solo artist better known as Panda Bear, has a new single out today called “Ferry Lady.” It’s the latest sample from his upcoming album Sinister Grift, which features notable collaborations from Cindy Lee and Spirit Of The Beehive’s Rivka Ravede. Neither of those people are featured on “Ferry Lady,” but Lennox did record the whole record with his Animal Collective bandmate Josh “Deakin” Dib, and this song has me feeling some Feels flashbacks. Check out Danny Perez’s video for “Ferry Lady” below.

Sinister Grift is out 2/28 on Domino.