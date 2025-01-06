The Waterboys Announce Dennis Hopper Concept Album Feat. Bruce Springsteen, Fiona Apple, & More

By the time the Waterboys came around, Dennis Hopper was already well established as one of the leading filmmakers and actors of the New Hollywood movement. Following his death in 2010, Hopper’s legacy is still going strong, as are the Waterboys, who are releasing their upcoming sixth album in his honor. Life, Death And Dennis Hopper arrives in April, and it’ll feature collaborations from Bruce Springsteen, Fiona Apple (a noted fan!), Steve Earle, Taylor Goldsmith, and more.

Waterboys leader Mike Scott said in a statement:

The arc of [Hopper’s] life was the story of our times. He was at the big bang of youth culture in Rebel Without A Cause with James Dean; and the beginnings of Pop Art with the young Andy Warhol. He was part of the counter-culture, hippie, civil rights and psychedelic scenes of the ’60s. In the ’70s and ’80s he went on a wild 10-year rip, almost died, came back, got straight and became a five-movies-a-year character actor without losing the sparkle in his eye or the sense of danger or unpredictability that always gathered around him.

The first single from the album will be out this Friday. For now, see the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Kansas” (Feat. Steve Earle)

02 “Hollywood’55”

03 “Live In The Moment, Baby”

04 “Brooke / 1712 North Crescent Heights”

05 “Andy (A Guy Like You)”

06 “The Tourist” (Feat. Barny Fletcher)

07 “Freaks On Wheels”

08 “Blues For Terry Southern”

09 “Memories Of Monterey”

10 “Riding Down To Mardi Gras”

11 “Hopper’s On Top (Genius)”

12 “Transcendental Peruvian Blues”

13 “Michelle (Always Stay)”

14 “Freakout At The Mud Palace”

15 “Daria”

16 “Ten Years Gone” (Feat. Bruce Springsteen)

17 “Letter From An Unknown Girlfriend” (Feat. Fiona Apple)

18 “Rock Bottom”

19 “I Don’t Know How I Made It” (Feat. Taylor Goldsmith)

20 “Frank (Let’s Fuck)”

21 “Katherine” (Feat. Anana Kaye)

22 “Everybody Loves Dennis Hopper”

23 “Golf, They Say”

24 “Venice, California (Victoria)/ The Passing Of Hopper”

25 “Aftermath”

Life, Death And Dennis Hopper is out 4/4 via Sun Records.