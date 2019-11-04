Fiona Apple – “The Whole Of The Moon” (The Waterboys Cover)

Fiona Apple covered the Waterboys’ “The Whole Of The Moon” for the end credits of the series finale of The Affair. Apple also made the theme song for the Showtime show, which debuted back in 2014 and wrapped up its run last night. As The New York Times points out, the episode opened with the 1985 Waterboys original and then closed with Apple’s cover.

Apple has been unusually active this year. So far in 2019, she’s guested on a King Princess song, covered the Beach Boys for a documentary, got into a charming little tiff with Lil Nas X, and, just a couple weeks ago, contributed a song to Bob’s Burgers’ Halloween episode.

Listen to her cover of “The Whole Of The Moon” below.