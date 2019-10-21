Fiona Apple Contributes Song To Bob’s Burgers Halloween Episode

The Fox animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers has solicited contributions from a lot of great musicians over the years. The National have involved themselves in the show’s Thanksgiving festivities many, many, many times among myriad other crossovers. The characters appeared in a Sleater-Kinney video, and both St. Vincent and Stephin Merritt have covered songs from the show.

The latest iconic figure to become involved with the show is Fiona Apple. As Pitchfork points out, the future Lil Nas X collaborator sings over the closing credits of “Pig Trouble in Little Tina,” the new Halloween episode that aired last night. In the episode, Gene’s costume was “Fiona Applesauce,” described as “Fiona Apple’s saucy aunt.”

Here are the lyrics to Apple’s song, as posted by Fiona Apple Rocks on Tumblr:

There’s an oink, oink in the night

And it gives you such a fright

He’s got a tail that’s curly

And he’s coming for you, girly

You got pig trouble

Pig trouble, little Tina

And you can try your best to shout

When you’re smooching on that snout

But you kissed a fetal pig

And now you two are boyfriend-girlfriend

You got pig trouble

Pig trouble, little Tina

You can hear the song in the episode at Fox’s website.