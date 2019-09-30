Fiona Apple Accepts Lil Nas X’s Offer To Collaborate

The slightly awkward Lil Nas X/Fiona Apple non-feud seems to be coming to a warm, fuzzy conclusion.

Apple gave a rare interview to Vulture last week. Afterwards, she posted a video message online addressing a subject that didn’t make it into the interview. In the video, Apple playfully took issue with Lil Nas X sampling her song “Every Single Night” on his song “Kim Jong” last year, long before this year’s record-breaking hit “Old Town Road” made him famous. Addressing Lil Nas X, Apple said, “You’re probably really great, but you used my song ‘Every Single Night,’ too. You sampled that song, too, in a song called ‘Kim Jong Un,’ I think. And, um, hey … where’s my money, you cute little guy? Where’s my money?”

Apple later posted another video clarifying her remarks: “I don’t think that Lil Nas X knew that it was my song or who I am. Why would he? And I don’t really think I’m gonna get money … I just was being cute, playful and it didn’t come off like that, I guess.” Lil Nas X then chimed in with a tweet: “me & fiona apple should do something together for my album.”

In yet another video message posted Sunday to her friend Zelda Hallman’s Twitter account, Apple has agreed to the collaboration. Looking quite pleased, she says, “My friend Zelda just told me that Lil Nas X tweeted that you would like to do something with me? I would love that! This is such a good ending to this little story. I would love that. I would love that. OK. I’m not going on social media anymore, by the way, so I’ll get in touch with you personally. Bye.”

We at Stereogum very much look forward to hearing what they come up with. Watch Apple accept Lil Nas X’s offer below.