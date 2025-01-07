In November, long running Leeds art collective the Mekons released a new song titled “You’re Not Singing Anymore” and announced their signing to Fire Records. Following their 2020 surprise album Exquisite, this new Mekons chapter continues today, as the band has announced a forthcoming album titled Horror. It’s due out in April.

“You’re Not Singing Anymore” is on the new LP, and the Mekons are also sharing the new single “Mudcrawlers.” Despite its upbeat and jangly exterior, the song is thematically grim, recalling the 19th century Irish potato famine and a portion of the population fleeing to Wales. In a press release, the band describes the premise: “In the dead of night a ship lays anchor at the mouth of a filthy Welsh river and unloads its human cargo onto steep banks of mud. Nineteenth Century Irish refugees arrive in Newport to escape famine at home.”

Below, check out the new song, the Horror tracklist, and the Mekons’ upcoming tour dates.

<a href="https://mekons.bandcamp.com/album/horror">Horror by Mekons</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Western Design”

02 “Sad”

03 “Glasgow”

04 “Fallen Leaves”

05 “War Economy”

06 “Mudcrawlers”

07 “A Horse Has Escaped”

08 “Private Defense Contractor”

09 “Sanctuary”

10 “Surrender”

11 “You’re Not Singing Anymore”

12 “Before The Ice Age”

TOUR DATES:

05/08 – Lewes, UK @ Con Club

05/09 – Newport, UK @ The Corn Exchange

05/10 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

05/12 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

05/13 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

05/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

05/15 – London, UK @ 100 Club

05/17 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Djingel Djangel

05/18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

05/19 – Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang

05/20 – Berlin, Germany @ Quasimodo

05/21 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Palac Akropolis

05/22 – Vienna, Austria @ Chelsea

05/23 – Ebensee, Austria @ Kino

05/24 – Zurich, Switzerland @ El Lokal

05/25 – Bologna, Italy @ Freakout

05/26 – Milan, Italy @ Bellezza

05/28 – Munich, Germany @ Milla Club

05/29 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Brotfabrik

05/31 – Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique

07/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fine Line

07/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

07/11 – Berwyn, IL @ Fitzgeralds

07/13 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

07/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery

07/16 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

07/17 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

07/18 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Philadelphia Ethical Society

07/20 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

07/23 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

07/29 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley

07/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

08/01 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Music Hall

08/02 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Horror is out in April.