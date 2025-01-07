The Mekons – “Mudcrawlers”
In November, long running Leeds art collective the Mekons released a new song titled “You’re Not Singing Anymore” and announced their signing to Fire Records. Following their 2020 surprise album Exquisite, this new Mekons chapter continues today, as the band has announced a forthcoming album titled Horror. It’s due out in April.
“You’re Not Singing Anymore” is on the new LP, and the Mekons are also sharing the new single “Mudcrawlers.” Despite its upbeat and jangly exterior, the song is thematically grim, recalling the 19th century Irish potato famine and a portion of the population fleeing to Wales. In a press release, the band describes the premise: “In the dead of night a ship lays anchor at the mouth of a filthy Welsh river and unloads its human cargo onto steep banks of mud. Nineteenth Century Irish refugees arrive in Newport to escape famine at home.”
Below, check out the new song, the Horror tracklist, and the Mekons’ upcoming tour dates.
TRACKLIST:
01 “The Western Design”
02 “Sad”
03 “Glasgow”
04 “Fallen Leaves”
05 “War Economy”
06 “Mudcrawlers”
07 “A Horse Has Escaped”
08 “Private Defense Contractor”
09 “Sanctuary”
10 “Surrender”
11 “You’re Not Singing Anymore”
12 “Before The Ice Age”
TOUR DATES:
05/08 – Lewes, UK @ Con Club
05/09 – Newport, UK @ The Corn Exchange
05/10 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
05/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
05/12 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny
05/13 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
05/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
05/15 – London, UK @ 100 Club
05/17 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Djingel Djangel
05/18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
05/19 – Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang
05/20 – Berlin, Germany @ Quasimodo
05/21 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Palac Akropolis
05/22 – Vienna, Austria @ Chelsea
05/23 – Ebensee, Austria @ Kino
05/24 – Zurich, Switzerland @ El Lokal
05/25 – Bologna, Italy @ Freakout
05/26 – Milan, Italy @ Bellezza
05/28 – Munich, Germany @ Milla Club
05/29 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Brotfabrik
05/31 – Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique
07/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fine Line
07/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
07/11 – Berwyn, IL @ Fitzgeralds
07/13 – Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
07/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery
07/16 – Boston, MA @ City Winery
07/17 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
07/18 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Philadelphia Ethical Society
07/20 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery
07/23 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery
07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
07/29 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley
07/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
08/01 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Music Hall
08/02 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
Horror is out in April.