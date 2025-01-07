In October, Indiana trio Cloakroom shared their first new music since 2022’s Dissolution Wave. “Unbelonging,” their debut single for Closed Casket Activities, is now set to appear on a new album, Last Leg Of The Human Table, which arrives next month. Along with the announcement, Cloakroom have shared another single, “Bad Larry,” which successfully splits the difference between country and dream-pop. There’s also a video, which you can watch below.

Recorded in December 2023 at Electrical Audio in Chicago and Rec Room Recording in Des Plaines, Illinois, Last Leg Of The Human Table features a production assist from engineer Zac Montez (Whirr, Turnover). Lyricist and guitarist Doyle Martin says in a statement of “Bad Larry”: “It was written about a fabled character out of folklore like ‘Diamond Joe’ composed by Baldwin ‘Butch’ Hawes.. if that’s who even wrote that song first. Bad Larry roams free and wants for nothing; living a life of experience and lives by his own rules and dying on his own terms; a life to vilify or envy.”

Check out “Bad Larry,” and mark your calendar for Cloakroom’s album release show on April 12 in Chicago at the Empty Bottle.

TRACKLIST

01 “The Pilot”

02 “Ester Wind”

03 “On Joy And Unbelieving”

04 “Unbelonging”

05 “The Lights Are On”

06 “Bad Larry”

07 “The Story Of The Egg”

08 “On Joy And Undeserving”

09 “Cloverlooper”

10 “Turbine Song”

Last Leg Of The Human Table is out 2/28 via Closed Casket Activities. Pre-order it here.