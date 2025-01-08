Darkside are fully back, and now their third album is incoming. The duo of Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington aren’t a duo anymore. Since the release of their 2021 reunion album Spiral, Darkside have become a trio, adding drummer Tlacael Esparza to their ranks. A few months ago, they released their single “Graucha Max” and announced their first North American tour in 11 years. Today, they unveil plans for their new album. It’s called Nothing, and it’s coming out next month.

Darkside recorded Nothing in Paris and Los Angeles, and the album came out of a series of improvisational jam sessions that the trio conducted when they were getting ready for a European tour. “Graucha Max” is on the album, and so is new single “S.N.C.” It’s a hazy, sinuous groove that builds slowly for six minutes. Early on, it’s minimal and soft — just a slinky riff and a beat that sounds like footsteps. As it goes on, though, we get funky-ass keyboard, filtered falsetto vocals, and full-on slap-bass action. This thing has a serious sense of strut, and it suggests the arrival of a very different version of Darkside.

Below, check out the “S.N.C” video, the Nothing tracklist, and Darkside’s upcoming tour dates, which now include stops at the Coachella and Big Ears festivals.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Slau”

02 “S.N.C”

03 “Are You Tired”

04 “Graucha Max”

05 “American References”

06 “Heavy Is Good For This”

07 “Hell Suite (Part I)”

08 “Hell Suite (Part II)”

09 “Sin El Sol No Hay Nada”

TOUR DATES:

03/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

03/14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

03/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTOR

03/16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

03/18 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/21 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

04/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

04/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

4/11-13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

04/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

04/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

4/18-20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

Nothing is out 2/28 on Matador.