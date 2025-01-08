Darkside – “S.N.C”
Darkside are fully back, and now their third album is incoming. The duo of Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington aren’t a duo anymore. Since the release of their 2021 reunion album Spiral, Darkside have become a trio, adding drummer Tlacael Esparza to their ranks. A few months ago, they released their single “Graucha Max” and announced their first North American tour in 11 years. Today, they unveil plans for their new album. It’s called Nothing, and it’s coming out next month.
Darkside recorded Nothing in Paris and Los Angeles, and the album came out of a series of improvisational jam sessions that the trio conducted when they were getting ready for a European tour. “Graucha Max” is on the album, and so is new single “S.N.C.” It’s a hazy, sinuous groove that builds slowly for six minutes. Early on, it’s minimal and soft — just a slinky riff and a beat that sounds like footsteps. As it goes on, though, we get funky-ass keyboard, filtered falsetto vocals, and full-on slap-bass action. This thing has a serious sense of strut, and it suggests the arrival of a very different version of Darkside.
Below, check out the “S.N.C” video, the Nothing tracklist, and Darkside’s upcoming tour dates, which now include stops at the Coachella and Big Ears festivals.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Slau”
02 “S.N.C”
03 “Are You Tired”
04 “Graucha Max”
05 “American References”
06 “Heavy Is Good For This”
07 “Hell Suite (Part I)”
08 “Hell Suite (Part II)”
09 “Sin El Sol No Hay Nada”
TOUR DATES:
03/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
03/14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
03/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTOR
03/16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
03/18 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
03/21 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
04/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
4/11-13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival
04/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
04/16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
4/18-20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival
Nothing is out 2/28 on Matador.