Rolling Loud California 2025 Lineup Announced

The people behind Rolling Loud have unveiled the lineup for this year’s Rolling Loud California festival, and it looks a lot like every other Rolling Loud lineup. The show goes down 3/15-16 at Hollywood Park Grounds, next to SoFi Stadium. Perennial Rolling Loud headliners A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti are at the top of the bill. In most cases, this might be a sign that either of them will release their new albums in the next couple of months, but both of those guys have been promising those records for a long time, and they’ve also been headlining Rolling Loud fests since forever. Playboi Carti debuted a bunch of new songs at Rolling Loud Miami last month, but that album still ain’t here.

Regional Mexican music star Peso Plumo also has his name in headliner-sized font on the Rolling Loud poster, and the bill is slightly heavier on California acts that these things sometimes seem to be. YG, Blxst, Larry June, 03 Greedo, and Dom Kennedy are all near the top of the bill, while other West Coast artists like Ab-Soul, AzChike, Kamaiyah, and Lefty Gunplay are also up there. The rest of the lineup includes Sexyy Red, Ken Carson, Ski Mask The Slump God, Destroy Lonely, Quavo, Bossman Dlow, Ian, Cash Cobain, Tee Grizzley, Luh Tyler, Nettspend, Xavier Wulf, Lazer Dim 700, TiaCorine, Redveil, F1lthy, Skaiwater, and Xaviersobased.

Will any of those lower-tier artists ever ascend to headliner status? Probably not! Rolling Loud will keep the same headliners forever! The more pertinent question might be: Will Owen Wilson show up again? Check here for more details.