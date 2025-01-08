The last time that the frantic, inventive Bay Area avant-rap trio clipping. dropped an album, it was 2020’s Visions Of Bodies Being Burned, the second in their two album series inspired by both horror cinema and horrorcore. For a while, clipping. have been teasing the release of a new album that switches over from horror to sci-fi, and they’re ready to announce that album now. The cyberpunk-inspired Dead Channel Sky is coming in a couple of months, and the dizzying new single “Change The Channel” arrives today.

Last year, clipping. started talking up their upcoming cyberpunk album, and they released the early singles “Run It” and “Keep Pushing,” both of which are sick. The album also features contributions from Aesop Rock, Nels Cline, Cartel Madras, Bitpanic, and Tia Nomore. Today, they share “Change The Channel,” a breakneck fast-rap workout about a tense situation. Daveed Diggs, who just appeared in the Oscar contender Nickel Boys, really goes crazy over breakbeat techno that sounds like it was made to soundtrack a nightclub shootout in a ’90s action movie. It’s good shit.

This spring, clipping. will head out to play a few shows, including one at the Big Ears Festival. Given that these guys are very busy with their film careers, you should go see them whenever you get a chance. Daveed Diggs can handle all that twisty, intricate rap shit in person, and it’s something to witness. Below, check out “Change The Channel,” the Dead Channel Sky tracklist, and clipping.’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro”

02 “Dominator”

03 “Change The Channel”

04 “Run It”

05 “Go”

06 “Simple Degradation (Plucks 1-13)” (feat. Bitpanic)

07 “Code”

08 “Dodger”

09 “Malleus” (feat. Nels Cline)

10 “Scams” (Feat. Tia Nomore)

11 “Keep Pushing”

12 “From Bright Bodies (Interlude)”

13 “Mood Organ”

14 “Polaroids”

15 “Simple Degradation (Plucks 14-18)” (feat. Bitpanic)

16 “Madcap”

17 “Mirrorshades pt. 2” (Feat. Cartel Madras)

18 “And You Called (Interlude)”

19 “Welcome Home Warrior” (Feat. Aesop Rock)

20 “Ask What Happened”

TOUR DATES:

3/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

3/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

3/29 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

4/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

4/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

4/27 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

4/29 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

4/30 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

5/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

5/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield

Dead Channel Sky is out 3/14 on Sub Pop.