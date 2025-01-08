Hamilton Leithauser has had some free time lately since the Walkmen’s final show in Brooklyn back in 2023. Now he has something to show for it in the form of a new solo album called This Side Of The Island, which features December’s title track as well as today’s new single “Knockin’ Heart.”

This Side Of The Island predates the Walkmen’s reunion, with Leithauser saying in a statement that he started working on it eight years ago (“Barack Obama was president”). He co-produced the album with his wife Anna, while he brought in his pal Aaron Dessner of the National to do additional work at his Long Pond Studios. Of “Knockin’ Heart,” Leithauser says:

“Knockin’ Heart” is sung by an estranged, stoned lover on their way home, who is dying to get a message through to someone who is probably not listening. It is ‘I will love you for life if you’ll let me.’ I wrote and recorded it one evening and put it away for over a year. I knew I liked it, and I didn’t want to mess anything up by trying to perfect it. It was the last song I played for Aaron when we got together, and the first song he helped me work on. I’d say he raised the ceiling and lowered the floor on the entire thing sonically. He actually used a funny bass technique he said he’d used on a Taylor Swift song, which I got a kick out of. I gotta say his bass sounds fantastic. Now there are three basses on it! One of mine and two of his. That is a first for me.

Watch Gabby Sibilska’s video for “Knockin’ Heart” — as well as some bonus material — below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fist Of Flowers”

02 “Burn The Boats”

03 “Ocean Roar”

04 “Knockin’ Heart”

05 “What Do I Think?”

06 “Off The Beach”

07 “I Was Right”

08 “Happy Lights”

09 “This Side Of The Island”

This Side of the Island is out 3/7 via Glassnote.