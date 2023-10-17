The Walkmen Wash Fans’ Cars Before Final US Show In Brooklyn

Tonight, the Walkmen are performing the final US show on their reunion tour at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. This morning, the band washed their fans’ cars outside the venue, as promised.

When the show was announced back in July, the band said that the first 500 ticket-buyers for the show would be entered into a lottery to have their car washed, with a hundred lucky fans getting the privilege of a Walkmen car wash. “We are not sure on all the details yet, but there is no way this isn’t a great idea,” they wrote at the time.

Well, they figured out the details. After originally being scheduled for Friday the 13th, the car wash got pushed up to the morning of the show, and most of the band were out on the streets slinging suds starting at 10AM. The Washmen, if you will — they did. Hamilton Leithauser, Walter Martin, Peter Bauer, and Paul Maroon were all present — the only one missing was drummer Matt Barrick, though the band’s manager lent a hand in his absence.

Here are some photos courtesy of Emilio Herce: