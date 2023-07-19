The Walkmen Will Wash Your Car Outside Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre If You Buy A Ticket To Their Final 2023 Tour Date

The Walkmen’s reunion tour rolls on, and they just announced a handful of additional dates. Presale for those shows started today, and the band has promised that they will wash your car if you buy a ticket to their final 2023 tour date at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre — if you’re lucky.

Today, the band said that the first 500 ticket-buyers for their October 17th date will be entered into a lottery to receive a car wash from all five members of the Walkmen. That car wash would take place the weekend before the show, on Friday, October 13th. A hundred fans will be able to get their cars washed. “For fans in New York, we will be celebrating this last US show by washing cars outside the Kings Theatre (exteriors only, no vacuum),” they wrote in a tweet. “We are not sure on all the details yet, but there is no way this isn’t a great idea.”

In addition to their show in New York, the band also announced dates in Dallas, Boston, and Asbury Park to wrap up their first year of reunion touring.