Nobody else sounds like Scott Walker, and if someone tells you about something that sounds like Scott Walker, that person should be laughed out of the room. But the Coxsackie, New York musician Nicholas Merz sounds way more like Scott Walker than you might expect anyone to get. Merz is the only member of New Orthodox, a project that’s set to release its debut album Bull Market On Corn next month. It’s one of the last things that the late, great Steve Albini recorded and mixed before he passed away last year.

You can hear a whole lot of Scott Walker at work on “Glory,” the song that New Orthodox released earlier today. It’s a strange, keening work of experimental rock, with nothing but Merz’s expressive wail over his swirling guitar sustain. It’s only the second track that New Orthodox have released; the debut single and album opener “Peacemakers Unite” came out last month. In a press release, Merz says, “When the voice began to push harder and create depth, Steve was patted on the back. ‘Did you gate the room mics for that effect?’ ‘No. The voice is simply exciting the room.’ Hallelujah.”

Sarah Agudo shot the “Glory” video at Nicholas Merz’s house and around New York’s Hudson Valley. Below, check out the video and the tracklist for Bull Market On Corn, which also has a cover of Lou Reed’s “Waves Of Fear.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Peacemakers Unite”

02 “Industrial Complex”

03 “Glory”

04 “Standing Ovation”

05 “One Less Cop”

06 “Berkeley Pit”

07 “Blue Marble”

08 “Waves of Fear”

09 “Living Theatre”

10 “Lickety Split”

Bull Market On Corn is out 2/7 on Joyful Noise.